Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 3,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $6.68 on Wednesday, hitting $370.18. 664,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,215. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.72. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $370.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after buying an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after purchasing an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.40.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.