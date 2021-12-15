Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

MANH stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $98.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 118.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 473,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 980.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,962,000 after acquiring an additional 254,745 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after acquiring an additional 228,468 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

