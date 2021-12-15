Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $73,000 Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.