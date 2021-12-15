Manchester Financial Inc. Has $15.88 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 2.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $110,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $250,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24.

