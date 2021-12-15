Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.63.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.