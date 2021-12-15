Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Releases Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 4,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

