Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $264.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

