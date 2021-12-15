Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.77

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.77 and traded as low as $43.89. Makita shares last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 39,370 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.93.
Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)
Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.
See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.