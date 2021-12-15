Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.34. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 3,845 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 19.17%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 342.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 28.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services.

