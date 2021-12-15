Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $292.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.05.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

In related news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

