Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Shares Up 0.1%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

