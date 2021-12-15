MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.77.
In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
