MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.56

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.56 and traded as low as C$18.73. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.28, with a volume of 390,300 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.77.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.3922051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

