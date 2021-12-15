Macquarie Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Further Reading: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.