Macquarie Downgrades Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) to Neutral

Macquarie lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.