Lynne Marie Laube Sells 13,076 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 13,076 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $893,613.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

