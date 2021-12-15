LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €717.25 ($805.90).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($824.72) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €785.00 ($882.02) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($808.99) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($814.61) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €701.60 ($788.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €683.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €667.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

