Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.05

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 82182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$240.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current year.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

