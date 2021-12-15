Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 410 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.