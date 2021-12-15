Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 7.8%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 220,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,308,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

