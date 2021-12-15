Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

