Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of LITE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.21. 15,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,527. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

