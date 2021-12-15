Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LVLU traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 376,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,292. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

