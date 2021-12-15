Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $68,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lucira Health by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

