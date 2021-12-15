Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Raised to $82.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $74.18. 15,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,617. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after buying an additional 628,881 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.