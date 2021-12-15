London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 502.6% from the November 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 592,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,846. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

LNSTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

