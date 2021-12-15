Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $34,030.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

