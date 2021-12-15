Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.44.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

