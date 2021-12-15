Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 5,900 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.41. The firm has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.