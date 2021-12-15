Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,306 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,700 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -804.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.