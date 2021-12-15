Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.68 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $252.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.73.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

