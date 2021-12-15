Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

