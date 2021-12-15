Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 176,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFUS traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

