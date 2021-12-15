Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0116 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.65 million and $2,109.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.00 or 0.99628521 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,657,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

