Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Get Lilium alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LILM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,647,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.