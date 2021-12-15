Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.09

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$54.09 and last traded at C$55.47, with a volume of 159608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.98.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$122.13.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a PE ratio of -27.32.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.