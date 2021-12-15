Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Short Interest Down 64.9% in November

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the November 15th total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCLP stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 20,895,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,388,711. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Life Clips has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc engages in the development, finance, production, and distribution of motion pictures and related entertainment products. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

