Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 2,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,415,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $27,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock valued at $117,427,149. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

