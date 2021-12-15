Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $857,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

