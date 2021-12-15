Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $298,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,663,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.90. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.