Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

NYSE:KKR opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

