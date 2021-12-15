Lethean Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $2,011.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,131.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.16 or 0.08255801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00313894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.12 or 0.00914122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00073980 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00384280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00259827 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.