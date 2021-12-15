Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Leidos worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

