Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $170.52. 17,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

