Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 279,548 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

