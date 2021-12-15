Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 133.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$85.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.07. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.48 and a 1-year high of $86.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.