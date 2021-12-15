Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $147.81. The company had a trading volume of 93,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,278,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

