Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $48.54

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.54, but opened at $45.05. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $41.71, with a volume of 5,030 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

