Laurentian Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.00.

LB opened at C$40.10 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$30.55 and a 52-week high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

