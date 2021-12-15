Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$45.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LRCDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of LRCDF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

