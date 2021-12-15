Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.85

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

LGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.76 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $1,111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $78,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth $101,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

