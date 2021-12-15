Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $176.27. 241,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $128.51 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after buying an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.